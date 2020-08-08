Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Drops By 6.9%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

