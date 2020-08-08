Short Interest in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Drops By 6.8%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novocure by 229.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Novocure stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.