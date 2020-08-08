Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Decreases By 7.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Hazel M. Aker bought 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai bought 1,049,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,101,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,068. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,446.19% and a negative return on equity of 135.83%.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

