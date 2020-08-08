Short Interest in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Declines By 7.3%

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $16,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

