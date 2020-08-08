Short Interest in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Drops By 5.7%

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 551,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OXFD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith purchased 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,451,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 152,144 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 626,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 941,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

