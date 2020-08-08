Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Decreases By 7.3%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Paypal stock opened at $198.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.