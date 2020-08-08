Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Decreases By 6.6%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 558,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 70.2% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 358,033 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

