Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Drops By 7.0%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.