Short Interest in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Drops By 7.6%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

