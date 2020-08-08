Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Decreases By 6.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 1,017,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

