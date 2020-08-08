Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Drops By 6.8%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $7.83 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $344.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

