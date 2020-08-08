Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Drops By 12.3%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 16,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,658. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.66.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. StealthGas had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 2.43% of StealthGas worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

