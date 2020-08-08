Short Interest in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Declines By 7.4%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $85,245.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $576,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $3,925,498 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.84%.
RGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
