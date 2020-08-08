Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Drops By 7.1%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 407,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 9,900 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $141,183. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

