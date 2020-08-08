Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Drops By 5.6%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 269,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $676.59 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

