Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Decreases By 7.6%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 652,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

