Short Interest in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Drops By 7.6%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 131.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 864,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

