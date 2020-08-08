Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSRR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BSRR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

BSRR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The company has a market cap of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.