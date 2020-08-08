Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,041,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $26.21 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Imperial Capital increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

