Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 1.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54, approximately 4,469 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

