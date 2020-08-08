Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.49 or 0.05001712 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029764 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars.

