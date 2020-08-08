SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $948,891.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.81 million and $948,891.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.81 or 0.04991465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013712 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

