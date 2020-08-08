SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $2.03. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 38,661 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.50.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

