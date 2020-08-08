Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $18.38 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.