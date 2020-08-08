SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SIX token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. During the last week, SIX has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $85,612.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official website is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

