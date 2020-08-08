SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.20. SJM shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 333 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

