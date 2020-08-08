SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. SJW Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.05 EPS.

SJW Group stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 123,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

