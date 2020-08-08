Skycoin Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00005322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia and Binance. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $246,399.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

