SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 67.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 27.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

