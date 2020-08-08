Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.37. 1,524,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,829. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

