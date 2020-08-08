Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

SND stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 103,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,653. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

