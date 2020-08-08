Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SND has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

