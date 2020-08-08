SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $356,983.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $356,983.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.03315310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.67 or 0.02616074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00495818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00806597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00803649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00059055 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

