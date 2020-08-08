Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, 187 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

