Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 95,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SNAP stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $50,076,326.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,979,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,087,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock valued at $90,517,622.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

