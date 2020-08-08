Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCAF. CIBC lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

