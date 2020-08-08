SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.62 million and $181,105.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,301,460 coins and its circulating supply is 27,224,368 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

