Social Activity Token Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $74,005.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00065354 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00274664 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008664 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

