Social Send Hits Market Cap of $192,858.14 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $192,858.14 and $255.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020440 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

