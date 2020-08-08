Sociall Price Hits $0.0260 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $434,939.38 and $77.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

