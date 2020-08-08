Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 344,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $3,446,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

