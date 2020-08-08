Solana Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00020974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.04978153 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014085 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,623,922 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,227 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.