Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $4.87. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 20,893 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of -0.26.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

