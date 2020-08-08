Sonim Technologies (SONM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SONM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.54.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

