SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,713.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00832917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.01289358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00138720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.12 or 0.99389721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00100501 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

