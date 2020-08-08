South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,310,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,716. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

