Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Position Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,861,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SONA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

