Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,803. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

