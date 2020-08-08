Soverain (SOVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,715.67

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Soverain has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $5,715.67 and approximately $187.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

