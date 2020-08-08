S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.42 and its 200-day moving average is $299.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

